Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes $968,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 162,544 shares of the company's stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $1,688,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,989,000.

CarMax Trading Down 0.5%

KMX opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.35. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, CEO Keith Barr purchased 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $498,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,208.75. This trade represents a 39.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sona Chawla acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,669.78. This represents a 10.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $735,574. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CarMax

Here are the key news stories impacting CarMax this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded CarMax from “underweight” to “neutral” and raised its price target to $60 from $38. The change suggests the analyst believes the company’s outlook has improved and removes a prior source of selling pressure. JPMorgan upgrades CarMax

and raised its price target to $60 from $38. The change suggests the analyst believes the company’s outlook has improved and removes a prior source of selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary indicates CarMax is learning from past mistakes. The development supports the view that management and operations may be improving, helping explain the stock’s sharp relative performance. CarMax is learning from past mistakes

The development supports the view that management and operations may be improving, helping explain the stock’s sharp relative performance. Positive Sentiment: CarMax’s strong share-price performance is drawing attention from investment managers. Vulcan Value Partners discussed the company in its second-quarter 2026 investor letter, adding visibility among long-term, value-focused investors. Vulcan Value Partners on CarMax

Vulcan Value Partners discussed the company in its second-quarter 2026 investor letter, adding visibility among long-term, value-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks identified KMX as a strong momentum stock. Its favorable momentum assessment reinforces the market’s current bullish technical trend, though it does not necessarily indicate improved fundamentals. Why CarMax is a strong momentum stock

Its favorable momentum assessment reinforces the market’s current bullish technical trend, though it does not necessarily indicate improved fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with Carvana highlight KMX’s relative strength , but the article cautions that Carvana’s weaker stock performance—despite record results—does not automatically make CarMax the better investment. Investors should weigh valuation, execution and growth prospects rather than simply switching between the two companies. Carvana and CarMax investment comparison

, but the article cautions that Carvana’s weaker stock performance—despite record results—does not automatically make CarMax the better investment. Investors should weigh valuation, execution and growth prospects rather than simply switching between the two companies. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein Liebhard announced a shareholder investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by CarMax directors and officers. The investigation is preliminary, but it creates legal and governance uncertainty that could weigh on sentiment. CarMax shareholder investigation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CarMax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stephens raised CarMax from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMX

About CarMax

CarMax NYSE: KMX is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company's inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax's retail locations or browse the company's online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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