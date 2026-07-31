Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,705 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 30,108 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $3,634,637.76. Following the sale, the president owned 371,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,857,499.76. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,552,943. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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