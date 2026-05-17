Burford Brothers Inc. Invests $835,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $404.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.81 and a 52-week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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