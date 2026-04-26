Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 165.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $36,000.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $332.31 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.23 and a 52 week high of $351.85. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $318.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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