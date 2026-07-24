Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,050 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock worth $355,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company's stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,514,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:BURL opened at $339.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.49 and a 12-month high of $361.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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