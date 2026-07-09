Burney Co. Buys Shares of 44,040 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Carnival by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Carnival by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.32. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.60 to $30.10 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Key Stories Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Negative Sentiment: Escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran-related headlines pushed oil prices higher, increasing concern that Carnival’s fuel expenses will rise and pressure margins. Carnival Stock Faces Margin Squeeze as Strait of Hormuz Tension Rises

Escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran-related headlines pushed oil prices higher, increasing concern that Carnival’s fuel expenses will rise and pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the selloff may be amplified because Carnival recently warned that higher fuel prices were already hurting margins, making investors more sensitive to another oil spike. Carnival Slides as Oil Spike Revives Fuel-Cost Concerns

Market commentary says the selloff may be amplified because Carnival recently warned that higher fuel prices were already hurting margins, making investors more sensitive to another oil spike. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Carnival, signaling some caution on profitability, though they kept a Hold rating. MarketBeat CCL coverage

Analysts at Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Carnival, signaling some caution on profitability, though they kept a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Some recent travel demand indicators remain solid, with reports saying Carnival’s FY27 bookings are still at historically high levels and pricing remains strong, which could help offset cost pressure if oil stabilizes. Carnival's FY27 Bookings Stay Strong: Is Europe Pressure Transitory?

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

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