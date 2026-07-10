Burney Co. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $3,888,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the construction company's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 43,384 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PulteGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PulteGroup wasn't on the list.

While PulteGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here