Burney Co. Has $24.93 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS - Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 76,563 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic makes up approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burney Co. owned 0.34% of Cirrus Logic worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 24.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $852,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,931,426.56. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Thomas sold 9,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $1,591,813.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,223.23. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $448.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $442.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 20.75%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company's product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cirrus Logic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cirrus Logic wasn't on the list.

While Cirrus Logic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here