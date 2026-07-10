Burney Co. Has $913,000 Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 29,606 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Xylem were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Xylem's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

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