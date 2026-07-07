Burney Co. Invests $7.12 Million in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Omnicell by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,014,000 after buying an additional 1,265,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,625,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $20,805,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,969 shares of the company's stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 271,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicell by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company's stock worth $71,985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Trading Up 5.1%

OMCL opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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