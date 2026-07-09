Burney Co. Purchases New Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company's stock.

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Key BILL News

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,930.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on shares of BILL and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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