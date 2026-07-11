Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 57,082 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Burney Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burney Co.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $399.97 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.58 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $9,479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,989 shares in the company, valued at $83,417,628.91. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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