Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CocaCola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE KO opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $361.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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