Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $443.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $478.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.81.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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