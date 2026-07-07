Burney Co. Sells 10,946 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,966 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,640,000. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 37,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,122.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $15,907,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,077 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $99,597,000 after acquiring an additional 181,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of DKS opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $244.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.71.

View Our Latest Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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