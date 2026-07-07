Burney Co. Sells 17,272 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Burney Co. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 17,272 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Burney Co.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 1.9%

TJX Companies stock opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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