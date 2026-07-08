Burney Co. Sells 37,272 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,272 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Unum Group to $110 from $105 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Article Link

Barclays raised its price target on Unum Group to $110 from $105 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and only trimmed its target to $100 from $102, implying the stock still has room to run. Article Link

Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and only trimmed its target to $100 from $102, implying the stock still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Unum announced a $3.8 billion long-term care reinsurance deal with Fortitude Re, a move that cuts its LTC statutory reserve exposure and could reduce balance-sheet risk over time. Article Link

Unum announced a $3.8 billion long-term care reinsurance deal with Fortitude Re, a move that cuts its LTC statutory reserve exposure and could reduce balance-sheet risk over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several market recaps and transcript posts covered the Fortitude Re transaction, but they did not add materially new information beyond the deal announcement. Article Link

Several market recaps and transcript posts covered the Fortitude Re transaction, but they did not add materially new information beyond the deal announcement. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlighted Unum as a possible high-growth dividend stock, which is supportive for sentiment but unlikely to be a major near-term catalyst. Article Link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Down 0.3%

UNM stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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