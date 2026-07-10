Burney Co. Sells 5,145 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.9%

JNJ opened at $258.48 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.88. The company has a market capitalization of $622.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $154.80 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, a new ablation catheter platform that could strengthen its electrophysiology business and help drive future growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, a new ablation catheter platform that could strengthen its electrophysiology business and help drive future growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson “will have lots of good news” about its blockbuster drugs, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson “will have lots of good news” about its blockbuster drugs, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted JNJ’s strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, reinforcing confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Zacks highlighted JNJ’s strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, reinforcing confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks included Johnson & Johnson among Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating from top analysts, which may support demand for the shares. Article Title

TipRanks included Johnson & Johnson among Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating from top analysts, which may support demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several broader healthcare and market commentary pieces referenced JNJ as a defensive Dividend Aristocrat, but these were mostly general background items rather than company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several broader healthcare and market commentary pieces referenced JNJ as a defensive Dividend Aristocrat, but these were mostly general background items rather than company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that JNJ had slipped in the prior session, suggesting some near-term profit-taking even as longer-term fundamentals remain intact. Article Title

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here