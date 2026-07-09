Burney Co. Sells 7,876 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $1,170,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,570 shares in the company, valued at $19,369,597.50. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 3,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $456,692.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,031.53. The trade was a 37.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock worth $5,344,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.88. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $193.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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