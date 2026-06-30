Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $76.71 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,244 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY's holdings in Apple were worth $76,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $281.74 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $199.26 and a one year high of $317.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $292.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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