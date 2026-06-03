BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.08% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 565.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 167.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Terex by 137.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Terex by 427.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Trading Up 5.1%

TEX opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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