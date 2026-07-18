BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,997 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of BWX Technologies worth $262,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.18 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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