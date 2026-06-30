BXM Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

BXM Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,565 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,022.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $998.83 and a 200-day moving average of $929.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $691.30 and a twelve month high of $1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $974.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here