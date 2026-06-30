BXM Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

BXM Wealth LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 48,540 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,517 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 306,164 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,377,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7%

GPC stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.Genuine Parts's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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