BXM Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

BXM Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $219.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.40. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here