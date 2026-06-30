BXM Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

BXM Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 31,347 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $340.86 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $321.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $363.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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