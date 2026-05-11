C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 12,470 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Wheaton Precious Metals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wheaton Precious Metals reported record quarterly revenue, earnings and cash flow, signaling strong operating momentum and better-than-expected performance across key assets. Record Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow Press Release

Wheaton Precious Metals reported record quarterly revenue, earnings and cash flow, signaling strong operating momentum and better-than-expected performance across key assets. Positive Sentiment: The company beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.28 versus expectations around $1.24 to $1.15 depending on the source, which supports investor enthusiasm. Earnings Report

The company beat Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.28 versus expectations around $1.24 to $1.15 depending on the source, which supports investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.195 per share , an 18% increase from the prior-year quarterly dividend, reinforcing the company’s cash-generation story. Dividend Declaration

The board declared a quarterly dividend of , an from the prior-year quarterly dividend, reinforcing the company’s cash-generation story. Positive Sentiment: Management announced the Antamina silver stream with BHP, described as the largest transaction in Wheaton’s history, which could expand future production and growth visibility. Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript

Management announced the with BHP, described as the largest transaction in Wheaton’s history, which could expand future production and growth visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier commentary noted that the stock had already seen strong recent momentum heading into the earnings release, so part of the move may reflect existing bullish sentiment rather than the quarter alone. Valuation After Share Price Momentum

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1%

WPM stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.88. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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