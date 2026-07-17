C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 187,461 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,182 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 187,461 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 4.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $223,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here