C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 72,713 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,793 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,713 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFPM. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,396,198 shares of the company's stock worth $70,113,000 after acquiring an additional 893,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,619.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,368 shares of the company's stock worth $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,382 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 39.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,642,566 shares of the company's stock worth $77,373,000 after acquiring an additional 753,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,628,151 shares of the company's stock worth $76,908,000 after acquiring an additional 530,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 49.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,156,609 shares of the company's stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $33.32 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $41.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 68.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals's payout ratio is 15.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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