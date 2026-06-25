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C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Seagate Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its Seagate Technology stake by 66.7% in the first quarter, selling 2,000 shares and leaving it with 1,000 shares worth about $392,000.
  • Wall Street sentiment on Seagate remains upbeat, with several analysts raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average target of $831.79.
  • Seagate reported strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates, while also announcing a $0.74 quarterly dividend; the stock has rallied sharply this year amid optimism tied to AI-related storage demand.
  • Five stocks we like better than Seagate Technology.

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,819 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Seagate is still being highlighted as an AI data storage beneficiary, with fresh commentary suggesting the company could continue to gain from rising demand for storage tied to AI infrastructure. Seagate (STX) Gets Fresh Backing As An AI Data Storage Winner
  • Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure remains supportive for the sector after strong forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm sparked a broad rally in chip and memory stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for Seagate’s storage products. Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally
  • Neutral Sentiment: Seagate has been one of the market’s biggest AI-related winners this year, and some recent articles argue the stock may still have room to run after its huge year-to-date advance. The smart money agrees that Seagate stock still has room to surge higher
  • Neutral Sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller’s AI infrastructure bets have kept attention on the broader theme, which can indirectly support investor interest in Seagate as part of the AI hardware supply chain. Stanley Druckenmiller Backs These 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks: Should You Follow?
  • Negative Sentiment: Sentiment weakened after reports that SK Hynix is slowing high-bandwidth memory expansion, which rattled the AI-chip complex and pressured Seagate along with other memory/storage names. Why Seagate (STX) Stock Is Falling Today
  • Negative Sentiment: The stock is also seeing profit-taking after its massive 2026 rally, with investors increasingly questioning whether valuations can keep up with the speed of the move higher.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $991.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $801.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.30. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $136.28 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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