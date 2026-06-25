C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,819 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $991.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $801.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.30. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $136.28 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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