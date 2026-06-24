Cache Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Cache Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,237 shares of the company's stock after selling 147,425 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in NU were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in NU by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in NU by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in NU by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NU Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE NU opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NU announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here