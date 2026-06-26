Cache Advisors LLC Purchases 4,521 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cache Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Cache Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $375.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.15, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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