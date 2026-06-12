Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,660 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 40,440 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $233,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,511,888,000 after buying an additional 307,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,468,162 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,379,567,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,378,707,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,922,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,746 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,669,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $383.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $342.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $337,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 127,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,058,999.14. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $6,653,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 176,046 shares of company stock worth $65,830,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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