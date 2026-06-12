Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued.

Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure.

Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure.

Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure. Negative Sentiment: Takeda reported that its AI-designed psoriasis drug, zasocitinib, outperformed BMY’s approved psoriasis treatment Sotyktu in a head-to-head study, raising competitive concerns for one of Bristol Myers Squibb’s growth products. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here