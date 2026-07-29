Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,716 shares of the company's stock after selling 443,413 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.20% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 246,899,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,938,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,141,899 shares of the company's stock worth $167,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,050,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $65,492,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35,370.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,464,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $536,019.05. This represents a 81.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 55,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,606,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 293,463 shares of company stock worth $8,609,241 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Caesars Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter GAAP revenue increased 3% to approximately $3.0 billion, topping analysts’ $2.98 billion estimate. Caesars also reduced its net loss to $62 million from $82 million a year earlier. Caesars Entertainment Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter GAAP revenue increased 3% to approximately $3.0 billion, topping analysts’ $2.98 billion estimate. Caesars also reduced its net loss to $62 million from $82 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $920 million, indicating continued underlying cash-flow generation despite the reported net loss. Regional casino properties outperformed Caesars’ Las Vegas operations during the quarter, offering support from geographically diversified markets. Regional Casinos Outperform Las Vegas Properties

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $920 million, indicating continued underlying cash-flow generation despite the reported net loss. Regional casino properties outperformed Caesars’ Las Vegas operations during the quarter, offering support from geographically diversified markets. Neutral Sentiment: The results are the first since Caesars agreed to be acquired by billionaire Tilman Fertitta in a transaction valued at approximately $5.7 billion. The pending deal may provide valuation support, although investors will continue to assess its completion and financing implications. Caesars Narrows Loss Ahead of Fertitta Acquisition

The results are the first since Caesars agreed to be acquired by billionaire Tilman Fertitta in a transaction valued at approximately $5.7 billion. The pending deal may provide valuation support, although investors will continue to assess its completion and financing implications. Negative Sentiment: Caesars reported a loss of $0.30 per share, significantly below the consensus estimate for earnings of roughly $0.04–$0.05 per share. Although the loss improved from $0.39 per share a year earlier, the earnings miss is likely the main reason the stock has moved lower or remained under pressure following the report. Caesars Reports Q2 Loss and Tops Revenue Estimates

Caesars reported a loss of $0.30 per share, significantly below the consensus estimate for earnings of roughly $0.04–$0.05 per share. Although the loss improved from $0.39 per share a year earlier, the earnings miss is likely the main reason the stock has moved lower or remained under pressure following the report. Negative Sentiment: The company continues to report negative profitability metrics, including a negative net margin and return on equity, while its high debt burden remains a key risk ahead of the proposed acquisition.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesars Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.76. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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