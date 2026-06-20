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Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 46,021 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Caitong International Asset Management boosted its Palantir stake by 1,161.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 46,021 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 49,984 shares worth about $8.9 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also increased or initiated positions in Palantir, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
  • Palantir’s fundamentals and outlook remain strong despite valuation concerns: its latest quarter beat expectations with 84.7% revenue growth year over year, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $192.76.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1,161.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,984 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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