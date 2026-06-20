Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys 14,954 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,976 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $286.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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