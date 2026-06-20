Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $447,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $558.37. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $417.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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