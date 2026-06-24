Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 86,618 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,618 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in IonQ were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in IonQ by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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IonQ Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE IONQ opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 3.18. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trump’s executive orders on quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography position IonQ to potentially benefit from federal funding, partnerships, and policy support. Article link

Trump’s executive orders on quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography position IonQ to potentially benefit from federal funding, partnerships, and policy support. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Article link

Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to IonQ’s recent product momentum and broader growth narrative, including its quantum security launch and expanding full-stack strategy. Article link

Investors are reacting to IonQ’s recent product momentum and broader growth narrative, including its quantum security launch and expanding full-stack strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder voting was mixed, with board approval but some pushback on pay, making the governance update neither clearly positive nor negative. Article link

Shareholder voting was mixed, with board approval but some pushback on pay, making the governance update neither clearly positive nor negative. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators warned that IonQ’s valuation is rich and that higher costs, execution risk, and macro pressure could limit near-term upside. Article link

Several analysts and market commentators warned that IonQ’s valuation is rich and that higher costs, execution risk, and macro pressure could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by directors and an executive may create some caution, even though the transactions were not large relative to IonQ’s size. Article link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,408,941.48. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,444,692.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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