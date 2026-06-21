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Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Caitong International Asset Management disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in JPMorgan Chase, buying 5,038 shares worth about $1.62 million. Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, and institutions now own 71.55% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally cautious: recent updates included rating downgrades to hold/neutral, while HSBC raised its price target to $312. Overall, JPMorgan has an average analyst rating of Hold with a consensus price target of $339.08.
  • JPMorgan’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $5.94 EPS on revenue of $50.54 billion, both above estimates. The bank also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, payable July 31, for an annualized yield of about 1.8%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,038 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. CFO Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. The stock has a market cap of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $272.11 and a one year high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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