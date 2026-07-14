Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 10,992 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $421.43 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $426.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Reuters article

TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. CNBC article

The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Reuters article

TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Zacks article

Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Yahoo Finance article

Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests investors are questioning how long the AI spending boom can last, which could limit upside after the rally. Barron's article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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