Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 44,665 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,363 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $54,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,345,529,000 after buying an additional 472,608 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE DHR opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day moving average is $199.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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