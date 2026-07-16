Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at $150.12 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.12 and a 12 month high of $154.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.SharkNinja's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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