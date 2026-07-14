Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,628 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $52,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7%

SYK opened at $332.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $310.47 and its 200 day moving average is $337.68. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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