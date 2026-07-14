Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 13,242 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,199 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after buying an additional 78,914 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.88.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE DIS opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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