Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $71,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $102,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:CB opened at $354.46 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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