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Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Southwest Airlines logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Calamos Advisors LLC increased its Southwest Airlines stake by 30.7% in Q1, ending with 415,532 shares worth about $15.6 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment on Southwest is mixed: analysts now have an average rating of "Hold" with an average price target of $49.58, though several firms recently raised their targets.
  • Southwest reported Q1 EPS of $0.45, matching estimates, while revenue of $7.25 billion fell short of expectations; the company also declared a $0.18 quarterly dividend yielding about 1.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,532 shares of the airline's stock after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southwest Airlines's payout ratio is 46.45%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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