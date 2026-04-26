Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 261.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.35. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here