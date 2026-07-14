Calamos Advisors LLC Has $57.24 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,177 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $57,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.48. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.53 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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