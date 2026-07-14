Calamos Advisors LLC Has $76.56 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,116 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $76,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:AXP opened at $354.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded American Express to overweight and raised its price target to $400, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga report

JPMorgan upgraded American Express to overweight and raised its price target to $400, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan said American Express should better withstand Middle East conflict-related fallout than rivals because its cardholders skew more affluent and defensive. Yahoo Finance article

JPMorgan said American Express should better withstand Middle East conflict-related fallout than rivals because its cardholders skew more affluent and defensive. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also raised its price target on AXP to $380 from $345, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term trends. Yahoo Finance article

Evercore ISI also raised its price target on AXP to $380 from $345, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term trends. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on American Express, adding to the broader positive analyst sentiment. The Globe and Mail article

RBC Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on American Express, adding to the broader positive analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighted AXP as a stock to watch and discussed whether its momentum can continue, but did not introduce a new fundamental catalyst. Seeking Alpha article

Coverage pieces highlighted AXP as a stock to watch and discussed whether its momentum can continue, but did not introduce a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: American Express also drew attention from a note saying it remains a buy despite its valuation, which supports sentiment but underscores the stock is not cheap. CNBC article

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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